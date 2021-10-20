Sheriff: South Carolina teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS via CNN) — A South Carolina elementary school teacher is accused of having marijuana edibles in her student prize box, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug and out on a personal recognizance bond, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Weiss bought a mixed bag of candy from the Dollar General to give to her students and on September 23 two students were allowed to get a prize from the candy box, according to the department’s report.

The report says one student grabbed “Stoney Patch Kids” gummies believing they were Sour Patch Kids and Weiss told the student to grab something else but the child still left with the marijuana edibles. The other grabbed a Dum Dums lollipop.

“We became involved in this case Sept. 23 after we received word a Rocky Creek Elementary School student picked a pack of marijuana edibles out of a box full of candy Weiss used to reward students,” said Koon. “Detectives confirmed during interviews that Weiss took the pack of edibles from the student and told him to pick something else from the box. The student went back to the box and happened to grab another pack of edibles.”

