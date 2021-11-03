Wilmington man recently charged in ’96 rape case could be connected to another cold case

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We have new reaction after a Wilmington man was charged with a 25-year-old rape case Tuesday who may be connected to another unsolved case.

On Tuesday, Wilmington Police charged Timothy Iannone, 60, with first degree rape in connection to a 1996 Wilmington cold case.

- Advertisement -

It comes after DNA allegedly connected him to the crime.

Iannone was named a suspect in the murder of Allison Jackson Foy whose body was found near monkey junction in 2008. Police cleared his name that same year. Then a year later said he was still a person of interest in Foy’s case.

Foy’s sister, Lisa Valentino has been very active in trying to get answers. We talked to Valentino today about Iannone’s new rape charge.

“It was jarring to say the least, but it kind of gave me hope,” Valentino saidl “I’m super happy for this woman, the victim in this case that she is finally going to have her day in court and have justice, but it gives me hope that WPD is still working on these cases and hopefully they are doing the same with Allison and Angela’s.”

The remains of Angela Rothen were found in the same area as Foy’s. No one has been charged in either case.

Today, police could not confirm or deny whether Iannone is still a suspect in Foy’s murder.

If you have any information that could help, please call Wilmington Police.