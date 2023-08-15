24 finalists announced in competition to win Burgaw restaurant

Win your own restaurant with "Own Your Own" contest! (Photo: Tanner Blue/WWAY)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A nationwide restaurant challenge will bring 24 people to Burgaw this October to compete for the opportunity to own their own restaurant in the downtown area.

The Own Your Own Million Dollar Nationwide Restaurant Challenge has now selected the two dozen finalists, out of 500 applicants, who represent 10 states and a wide range of concepts.

The 24 Finalists who will be coming to Burgaw, NC this October to compete for the opportunity to own their own restaurant at 106-108 W. Courthouse Avenue.

On Saturday, October 21, they will face off against each other in a Town Square Cook-off along W. Courthouse Avenue in conjunction with Burgaw’s inaugural Autumn Fest.

Each applicant will have a pop-up kitchen from which to serve a sample size dish that represents their concept. The cook-off will be judged by 200 Burgaw residents and a panel of award-winning judges, including Christi Ferretti of Pine Valley Market, Myra McDuffie of Mema’s Chick’n & Ribs, Keith Rhodes of Catch and Dean Neff of Seabird.

Both residents and judges will cast their votes for the entrepreneurs and concepts they believe will be the best fit for Burgaw.

12 finalists will be eliminated during the Town Square cook-off. The remaining 12 will present business plans, from which 8 will be selected to work shifts in the judge’s restaurants.

On Sunday, October 29th two finalists will be given a list of seasonal, local ingredients from which to prepare a three-course meal to the judges, the OYO team, and 50 VIP guests at the Historic Burgaw Train Depot.

A winner will be crowned at the end of the evening and handed the keys to their new restaurant space along with a million dollar budget to design and outfit the 2,250-square-foot space.

Here’s a list of the 24 finalists, you can also click here to read their bio and see their menus:

Pilar Beasley, Charlotte, NC

Nathaniel Blanford, Cincinnati, OH

Shawn Buskirk, Holly Ridge, NC

Christopher Carlo, Waterford, MI

Mandy Chow, Wilmington, NC

Matthew Cole, Winterville, NC

Charmaine Lizette Eclarin Devine, Wilmington, NC

Zachary Fabian, Jersey City, NJ

Joe Friday, Toronto, ON Canada

Christopher Gates, Wilmington, NC

Penny Hayes, Myrtle Beach, SC

Brandon Hunsaker, Escondido, CA

Khristen Hunter, Wilmington, NC

Zinyusile Khumbula, New York, NY

John Knox, Maple Hill, NC

Vincent Mangual, Brooklyn, NY

B. Lucas McLawhorn, Wilmington, NC

Katharine Myhand, Rocky Point, NC

Karoline Schwartz, Tabernash, CO

Allan Tijerino, Morristown, TN

Peggy Walker, Fayetteville, NC

Julia Warren, Whiteville, NC

Bart Weber, Hickory, NC

Oscar Zeno, Wilmington, NC