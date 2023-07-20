2nd Annual Reggae Ball 7/23/23 to benefit “Keep Your Hands Off Me”

Event also celebrates the 30+ year career of a woman who's hosted reggae music shows at 5 radio stations.

Kimberly McLaughlin-Smith previews 2nd Annual Reggae Ball Kimberly McLaughlin-Smith and Good Morning Carolina host Donna Gregory. Photo: WWAY

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Her name is Kimberly McLaughlin Smith, but for years, fans have known her as the “Night Nurse”, host of “Reggae Redemption” on Wilmington, NC radio station WRMR, Modern Rock 98.7.

A fund-raising celebration of her 30+ year radio career is scheduled 7/23/23 at Ironclad Brewery , 115 N. 2nd St. in Wilmington.

Artists scheduled to perform include Reggae legend King Yellowman, Mystic Vibrations and DHIM Reggae Band.

McLaughlin-Smith recently spoke with Good Morning Carolina co-host Donna Gregory about the organization benefitting from event proceeds, “Keep Your Hands Off Me.”

“It’s a nonprofit created by a woman named Tracy Harrison,” she explained.

“That work is so near and dear to me because so many people I love have been touched in one way or another by the crime of childhood harm and molestation.”

She promised her friend Tracy that she would support the 3-year-old organization, so proceeds from Sunday night’s event will be donated to the nonprofit.

Doors to the Reggae Ball open at 5 p.m. Sunday, 7/23 and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets cost $35 or $50 for a VIP experience and are available here .

“Even if you get the general ticket, you’ve got a great view, and it’s gonna be fun!”, McLaughlin-Smith said.

Just what the doctor ordered, to celebrate the storied career of the Night Nurse.