3,000 more Fort Bragg paratroopers headed to Europe amid Ukraine tension

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – The secretary of defense has ordered an additional 3,000 soldiers from Fort Bragg to deploy to Poland, according to a senior defense official.

President Joe Biden directed Secretary Lloyd Austin to send the remaining 3,000 soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Infantry Brigade Combat Team from Fort Bragg to Poland.

The senior defense official said the soldiers will join 1,700 troops already in Poland.

Click here to read more….