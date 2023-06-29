4th of July events happening around Cape Fear

(Photo: NC 4th of July Festival)

(WWAY) — Independence Day is next week, marking 247 years since July 4, 1776.

Several fun events are happening across the Cape Fear to celebrate the holiday. Here is a list of some of the things taking place:

NEW HANOVER COUNTY

June 30th – Carolina Beach Music and Fireworks

July 2nd – Wilmington Sharks Firework Show (following the end of the game)

July 3rd – Wilmington Sharks Firework Show (following the end of the game)

July 4th – Wilmington Hannah Block Historic USO Community Arts Center Event, 12 – 5 p.m.

July 4th – Eagle’s Dare, Bring Your Own Pool Party

July 4th – Wilmington 4th of July Celebration, Live Oak Bank Pavilion, 5 p.m. – 9:25 p.m.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY

June 30th – July 4th – Southport NC 4th of July Festival

PENDER COUNTY

July 3rd – Surf City Independence Day Celebration, Soundside Park, 6 – 9 p.m.

July 4th – 2nd Annual 4th of July Parade, 10 a.m.