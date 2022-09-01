$5K essay contest eligible to NHC highschool students

The Racial Justice Essay Contest is presented by NHC Community Remembrance Project in partnership with Equal Justice Initiative.

NHCS (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — All students enrolled in New Hanover County public high schools are eligible to enter an essay contest where at least $5,000 in prize money will be awarded to the winner(s).

The New Hanover County Community Remembrance Project (EJI) is sponsoring an essay contest for all 9th-12th grade public highschool students in New Hanover County.

Students should write and submit an 800-1,000 word essay focused on the impact of racial injustice on people of color.

Students are free to choose any topic related to racial injustice.

The essay should examine the history of the chosen topic, address it’s legacy today, and offer solutions for a future free from racial injustice.

Students are encouraged to use local examples of injustice or local historical events to support their analysis.

If possible, writers should also relates how this injustice has affected them in their own life experience.

All submissions must be original and the sole work of the student.

The contest launches September 1st, and the final date for the entry of the essay is December 15th, 2022.

