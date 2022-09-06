7th annual ARTfall exhibit coming to Community Arts Center

Art will be featured later this month (Photo: Thalian Association Community Theatre)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The annual juried art exhibition and sale is returning to the Hannah Block Historic USO Building later this month.

The 7th annual event will feature the work of emerging and established artists from September 16th through September 24th.

Attendees can drop by Monday through Saturday from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm at 120 S. 2nd Street in Wilmington.

ARTfall will open with a dessert reception to honor the artists and announce the award winners on Thursday September 15th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The public is invited to attend the reception and enjoy signature refreshments by Apple Annie’s Bake Shop, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Burney’s Sweets and More.

Awards will be presented for First, Second, and Third Place, Honorable Mention, and People’s Choice with cash prizes totaling $525.

129 pieces of 2D & 3D art from sixty-three artists will be exhibited.