9/11 Never Forget Memorial coming to Southport this weekend

A 9/11 exhibit is coming to Southport (Photo: Southport Fire Department)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A special exhibit on wheels is traveling to Southport this weekend.

The 9/11 Never Forget Memorial will be escorted into town for display around 3:00 p.m. on Friday.

Tours will begin on July 1st and run through the 4th, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The escort will start at Highway 87 and Highway 17 and travel south into Southport.

The exhibit will be set up on Nash Street near the Downtown Substation.