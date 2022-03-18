9th annual Guns and Hoses charity hockey game at Wilmington Ice House

(Photo: WilmingtonFD/Twitter)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Mark your calendars and come out to support our first responders and Nourish NC! The 9th annual Guns and Hoses charity hockey game will be back at the Wilmington Ice House next Saturday, March 26th at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children (10 and under).

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Wilmington Police Department Headquarters, the Wilmington Fire Department Headquarters, or at the Ice House!

All tickets that are purchased in advance will earn you half-off of family skate prior to the event.