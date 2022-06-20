A problem that sucks: Brunswick Wellness Coalition provides tips for controlling mosquitoes this season

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Summer arrives on Tuesday, and that means more nights spent outside taking part in various activities.

But that doesn’t have to mean you have to get eaten alive by mosquitoes.

National Mosquito Control Awareness Week began on Sunday and runs through Saturday the 25th.

The Brunswick Wellness Coalition is providing tips from The American Mosquito Control Association for how to limit the number of mosquitoes around your home.

They suggest draining any standing water around your house and empty outdoor containers and holes where mosquitoes can breed.

Additionally, the group says to defend by using DEET or oil of lemon eucalyptus to repel mosquitoes.

They also advise people to dress in light colored, loose, long sleeves and pants.

Doing these things won’t completely eliminate the presence of mosquitoes but they will go a long way in reducing the overall number.