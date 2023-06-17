After victim’s death, Hardee’s stabbing suspect charged with murder

David Hill (Photo: NHSO)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of stabbing someone outside a Hardee’s is now charged with murder.

The stabbing happened at a Hardee’s on Castle Hayne Road shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested David Hill, 61, for allegedly stabbing Dayston Ward, 18.

Ward suffered from a stab wound underneath his left armpit. He was hospitalized in critical condition, but died Friday.

Deputies found Hill on Old Bridge Site Road trying to wash blood off himself in the river.

Hill was originally held in custody under at $200,000 secured bond.

Now, he has been charged with Second Degree Murder. He is being held under a $1,000,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office believes there may be more witnesses to the events that occurred at Hardee’s or at Riverside Park on Old Bridge Site Road.

If you have any information, please call the Sheriff’s Office Tip line at 910-798-4399 or submit a tip online.