AIDS Memorial Quilt panels being displayed around Cape Fear

A panel of the AIDS quilt in the Cameron Art Museum (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Panels from a 54 ton AIDS Memorial Quilt are coming to the Cape Fear as a form of activism to end the HIV/AIDS stigma.

The entire quilt is made up of 50,000 panels dedicated to more than 110,000 individuals.

Panels from the AIDS Memorial Quilt will be on exhibit from November 26, 2022, until January 31, 2023 at the following locations:

St. Stephen A.M.E Church

November 26th from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ceremonial drumming (open to the public):

Monday – Thursday, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

St Jude’s Metropolitan Community Church

November 30th at 5:30 p.m. meditation memorial (open to the public):

Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

UNCW Cultural Arts Building

November 30 to January 29, 2023

Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

(open to the public)

Cameron Art Museum

December 1 to January 29, 2023

Free admission on December 1, World AIDS Day

Museum Hours:

Tuesday – Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursdays: Open late until 9:00 p.m.

Novant Health NHRMC

December 1 to January 29, 2023 at Betty Cameron Women and Children’s Hospital and NHRMC

Red Ribbon Event

December 3rd at 1:00 p.m. (ticketed occasion) at the Cameron Art Museum

Since the onset of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, there has been an estimated 40.1 million related deaths. As of 2021, 38.4 million people were living with an HIV diagnosis worldwide.