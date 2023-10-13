Airlie Gardens aiming to provide better experience with renovated Guest Services Center

Airlie Gardens (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Guests visiting Airlie Gardens will now receive enhanced service thanks to the newly renovated Guest Services Center.

The improvements include upgrades to the ticket purchasing area and education center, allowing visitors easier access to the facility and a more modern experience.

“This renovation will make a difference in the visitor experience, as well as providing much – needed office space and storage for garden operations,” said Parks and Gardens Director Tara Duckworth. “We could not have done this project without the support of our board, Airlie members and visitors from around the world who continue to make this a must-visit spot in New Hanover County.”

The project was made possible by the continued partnership between New Hanover County and the Airlie Gardens Foundation, with the foundation using revenue from fundraising efforts throughout the year to pay for the facility upgrades.