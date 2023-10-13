Airlie Gardens aiming to provide better experience with renovated Guest Services Center
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Guests visiting Airlie Gardens will now receive enhanced service thanks to the newly renovated Guest Services Center.
The improvements include upgrades to the ticket purchasing area and education center, allowing visitors easier access to the facility and a more modern experience.
“This renovation will make a difference in the visitor experience, as well as providing much
The project was made possible by the continued partnership between New Hanover County and the Airlie Gardens Foundation, with the foundation using revenue from fundraising efforts throughout the year to pay for the facility upgrades.