Alex Highsmith among players you can vote onto 2023 NFL Pro Bowl team

Former Ashley High School football standout Alex Highsmith (Photo: ESPN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Voting is now open for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl and a Wilmington native is among the players you can vote for to take part in the big game.

Alex Highsmith played for Ashley High School and has been with the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2020.

The 25-year-old outside linebacker has seen his playing time grow each season and was officially named a starter for 2022.

Now, Highsmith is looking to be voted onto his first Pro Bowl team.

To vote for Highsmith, along with up to five other players, click HERE.

Voting ends on December 15th.