All 3 Brunswick County high schools announce athletics are paused through the week

Activities will resume Tuesday, January 18th

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – All three athletic directors confirm that athletics are paused at North, West, and South Brunswick for the rest of this week.

This is out of an abundance of caution to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus within schools. Today, the schools announced classes were cancelled the rest of this week as well.

