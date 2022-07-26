Amazon delivers packages to Frying Pan Tower, more than 30 miles offshore

(Photo: Amazon)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Amazon isn’t limited to delivering packages to locations on land.

They also deliver to some of the most remote places in the world, including Frying Pan Tower offshore of the Cape Fear.

Rising 135 feet above the Atlantic Ocean and more than 30 miles off the coast amidst international waters, Frying Pan Tower Executive Director Richard Neal relies on Amazon to deliver items he uses to restore, protect and preserve the tower.

Neal orders items such as welding supplies, shark camera gear, water hoist materials, pantry staples for hungry restoration volunteers, not to mention the occasional order of biodegradable fish-food golf balls that he and volunteers can be found hitting off the Tower on a sunny day.

“There are few structures in the world like the Frying Pan Tower, so I’ve made it my life’s mission to preserve it for today, tomorrow, and long after I’m gone,” Neal said. “We’re in a race against time to keep this piece of American history alive. Amazon’s delivery network, and all of the people who work behind the scenes, play an important role in this effort.”

Several times a week, Neal receives Amazon packages to the tower by helicopter.

After Neal clicks “Buy Now” on welding accessories, an Amazon employee working at a fulfillment center in Raleigh, North Carolina packages the order. It travels via line-haul truck to a Raleigh sort center, where Amazon employees sort the packages by ZIP code.

“Deliveries for Frying Pan Tower start in Raleigh—nearly three hours northwest of the coast. We have a team of employees working behind the scenes every day to prepare packages for the final mile of delivery,” Tri Nguyen with the Raleigh sort center said.

In addition to the deliveries, Amazon says they recently donated $25,000 to help in the tower’s restoration and protection for years to come.