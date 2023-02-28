Apparel factory in Garland hosting hiring event

Garland Apparel Group is hosting a hiring event on March 1st, 2023. (Photo: MGN / Pexels)

GARLAND, NC (WWAY) — Garland Apparel Group is inviting the community to stop by and check out the former Garland Shirting Factory in Sampson County.

The group says there are many new and exciting improvements, as well as new changes to the factory.

As they near their 2 year anniversary, they now have over 100 team members that make shirts, pants and suit jackets for several premium men’s apparel brands.

They are now hiring for numerous positions in their sewing, cutting and pressing areas.

In addition to their sewing operator roles, there are opportunities in the areas below for people with experience:

Purchasing Agent

Manufacturing Engineer

Human Resources Manager

They are hosting an on-site hiring event on Wednesday, March 1st from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, and they invite the community to stop by, meet the team, and explore career opportunities.

Any questions can be emailed to careers@garlandapparelgroup.com, or you can call at (910) 490-9400.

Click here to learn more about Garland Apparel Group, or contact their parters at NCWorks for more employment details.

The factory is located at 120 S. Church Ave. in Garland, NC.