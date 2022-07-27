AR-15 style guns have brought in over $1 billion in 10 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. House investigation has found that gun manufacturers have made more than $1 billion from selling AR-15-style guns over the last decade.

And for two companies those revenues have tripled over the last three years, according to a report unveiled Wednesday.

Those profits have come as such weapons are used in mass shootings that have horrified the nation, including one that left 10 people dead at a grocery store in Buffalo and another where 19 children and two teachers were shot to death in Uvalde, Texas.

The revenue numbers were released ahead of a committee hearing examining the marketing and sales of the firearms that have gained notoriety because of their use at recent mass killings.