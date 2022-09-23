Arbor Day Foundation designates UNCW a ‘Tree Campus Higher Education University’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW’s efforts to sustainably manage and preserve its natural areas and to replace lost trees due to storms and construction have earned UNCW the Arbor Day Foundation’s “Tree Campus Higher Education University” certification.
The university lost many trees to Hurricane Florence in 2018 and to a beetle infestation in 2020 but has seen its trees bounce back in recent years.
“UNCW actively maintains our natural areas for the benefit of our students, faculty and staff as well as the community,” senior lecturer Roger Shew said. “The natural areas serve as outdoor classrooms for students and educators, recreational areas for walkers and bikers, and habitats for wildlife.”
This adds to several other recognitions that UNCW has achieved over the past several years, including Bicycle Friendly University, Green Restaurant Certification, U.S. Green Building Council, Princeton Review Green Schools, Bee Campus, and the U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School Award, among others.
“We are very proud of these awards and appreciate the efforts of our students and the university community, which make them possible,” Shew said.