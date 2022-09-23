Arbor Day Foundation designates UNCW a ‘Tree Campus Higher Education University’

UNCW has received recognition from the Arbor Day Foundation (PHOTO BY: JEFF JANOWSKI/UNCW)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW’s efforts to sustainably manage and preserve its natural areas and to replace lost trees due to storms and construction have earned UNCW the Arbor Day Foundation’s “Tree Campus Higher Education University” certification.

The university lost many trees to Hurricane Florence in 2018 and to a beetle infestation in 2020 but has seen its trees bounce back in recent years.

UNCW now has more than 200 acres of forested lands on its main campus, including 190 acres of longleaf pines that is one of the few remaining large tracts in New Hanover County, according to a press release.