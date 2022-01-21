As COVID hospitalizations surge, NC asks FEMA for support

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – As North Carolina hospitals treat a record number of coronavirus patients, state health officials say they’re seeking federal support, specifically in the Charlotte area.

With Atrium Health, the state’s largest health provider, Health and Human Services and Emergency Management officials are asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency for staffing support.

Health officials say North Carolina has set daily hospitalization records all month and reached another high with 4,867 people hospitalized Thursday.

Since hospitalizations lag case increases, officials say this number could go higher.

Atrium Health said it has taken measures to stretch capacity, but it’s above 95% capacity. Health officials say unvaccinated people make up 72% of hospitalizations.