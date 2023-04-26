Ashley High School student appears in court after being arrested for bringing gun to school

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — 18-year-old Kshaun Williams appeared in court after being arrested yesterday for bringing a gun to Ashley High School.

Williams appeared in a video conference in court.

He is charged with felony possession of a weapon on school campus, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a stolen firearm.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the assistant principal of Ashley High School suspected Williams of “vaping,” and then located a loaded glock-19, 9-millimeter handgun with an extended magazine in his backpack.

During court, the judge asked Williams if he had a lawyer or wanted a court appointed attorney. Williams said yes to a court appointed and his mother chimed in and agreed.

Williams received a $25,000 secure bond if able to make bond, Williams would be on house arrest with electronic monitoring.

In court, the prosecution said the extended magazine had 19 bullets in it, including red tip and hollow point bullets.

Williams next court appearance will be on May 11th.