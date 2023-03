Atkinson School Gym shooting suspect arrested

Tyron Allen has been arrested (Photo: Pender County Sheriff's Office)

ATKINSON, NC (WWAY) — A person wanted for a shooting inside the Town of Atkinson School Gym on March 12th has been arrested.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested 22-year-old Tyron Markel Allen on Monday.

The shooting occurred during a youth basketball session and it is reported that multiple middle school and high school aged juveniles were present.

No 911 calls were received regarding this shooting, according to officials.