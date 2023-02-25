Azalea Festival, Cape Fear Volunteer Center invite public to children’s tea party

The Azalea Festival and the Cape Fear Volunteer center join up once again to bring a day of enchantment for the Azalea Children's Tea 2023.

Azalea Children's Tea Party March 20, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

The event will include tea snacks, arts and crafts, and even princesses! The theme for this year’s tea is ‘Once Upon a Tea.’

It will be held on March 19 at the Cape Fear Country Club from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All children must have an accompanying, paying adult.

Tickets are $50 for both children and adults.

Proceeds from this year’s tea will benefit the Cape Fear volunteer center and its big buddy program.

Tickets can be purchased here.