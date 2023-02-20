Azaleas planted at Wilmington Municipal Golf Course

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Cape Fear Garden Club planted 234 azaleas at the Wilmington Municipal Golf Course.

The flowers were provided thanks to a grant from the 20-22 Azalea Garden Tour and Civic Improvements Committee.

According to the Chairwoman of the Civic Improvements Committee of the Cape Fear Garden Club, Cathy Poulos, Wilmington is looking to a Georgia landmark for its golf course look.

“Just imagining that Wilmington could have like the Masters look on our city golf course by planting these beautiful azaleas. We feel like Wilmington is kind of a home for azaleas, we have our Azalea Festival and we our Azalea Garden Tour, we like our azaleas,” Poulus said.

The club hopes the azaleas will enhance the visual appeal for those driving along Pine Grove Road and give a distinct look to the entrance of the golf course.