Baby duck rescued from storm sewer by Calabash Fire Department

A baby duck was recently rescued from a storm sewer (Photo: Calabash Fire Department)

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — The Calabash Fire Department is used to performing rescues from burning buildings.

But their most recent rescue was of a very different kind.

Crews saved a baby duck trapped in a storm sewer on Wheatfield Court.

They were able to place the baby back into the pond with its mom and siblings.