Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter talks to WWAY ahead of Wilmington concert

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Pop star and Backstreet Boy Nick Carter is making a stop in Wilmington on his new solo tour.

After wrapping up the Backstreet Boys’ DNA World Tour, Carter started his new solo tour called “Who I am” on October 4.

Carter will be performing at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center on October 13 at 7:00 p.m.

The solo tour, which spans across the month of October and November, will feature a mix of old and new music from Carter.

“The solo music I’ve released over the years has been a powerful outlet for me, an authentic expression of who I really am, and I look forward to sharing that with fans throughout this tour, while debuting new music and creating new memories together,” Carter said.

Carter said he also plans to do some cover songs of some of his favorite 80s and 90s songs that inspired him as a singer.

You can read more details about the upcoming tour on his website.

While talking to Carter, WWAY anchor Hannah Patrick also asked him about the recent news from *NSYNC reuniting and releasing a new song. We asked if Carter would ever consider doing a collaboration between the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC. Watch the interview to see how Carter responded.

