‘Bands by the Beach’ Summer Concert Series returns this Friday in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The sun is out, the fun is back, and the “Bands by the Beach” are once again ready to rock, groove, swing and swoon their way through the soundtrack of your perfect summer.

The 16 weeks of Friday evening concerts kicks off this Friday at the Middleton Park Amphitheater in Oak Island.

Most concert events are scheduled for 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, unless otherwise posted.

Full series information, concert dates, and scheduled bands can be found HERE.