Battleship North Carolina holding ‘Wreaths of Honor’ program again this holiday season

The Battleship North Carolina is hosting Wreaths of Honor again this year (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Friends of the Battleship North Carolina have launched the second straight Wreaths of Honor program.

The event is providing a unique way to honor the service of veterans and active-duty service members this holiday season.

Anyone interested can purchase a 20-inch evergreen holiday wreath for $35 from the Friends of the Battleship and it will be placed for display on the lifelines of Battleship North Carolina from December 7th through January 7th.

The wreaths will be decorated with ribbon and a personalized card with the name, branch of service, and years served of the individual being honored.

Purchasers will receive a photograph of their wreaths by email after it has been placed on the lifelines.

Orders for the Wreaths of Honor must be placed by November 20 and can be purchased online through the Friends’ website HERE.

Last year’s inaugural Wreaths of Honor program resulted in nearly 200 veterans being honored with wreaths displayed on the historic Battleship during the holiday season.

Proceeds from the sale of the Wreaths of Honor benefit the Friends’ effort to Preserve the Legacy by helping fund programs, acquisitions, and restoration of Battleship North Carolina.