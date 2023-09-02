Battleship North Carolina parking lot sees flooding in aftermath of Idalia

The Battleship North Carolina parking area was flooded after Tropical Storm Idalia came through the area, Sept. 2, 2023. Photo: WWAY

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — It’s been several days since Idalia hit the Cape Fear, but there are still plenty of places feeling its aftermath.

At the Battleship North Carolina, the parking lot was still flooded on Saturday, leaving visitors to wade through water higher than their ankles in some spots.

The flooding was not only thanks to heavy rainfall from the storm, but also from the King Tide and the Cape Fear River likely cresting.

Sherry Howell is a tourist from Las Vegas, which is also dealing with its own flooding right now.

She says it just adds a bit of adventure to the trip.

“Well, we’re at a battleship. There’s supposed to be water,” Howell said with a laugh. “I didn’t know it meant cars too but there is water.”

The Wilmington area saw between four and six inches of rainfall over the course of just a few hours when Idalia hit.

Despite the flooded parking lot, and some pathways being inaccessible, the battleship is remaining open to visitors.