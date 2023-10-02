BCSO Detention Lieutenant receives Detention Officer of the Year award

Lieutenant Erica Patelos has received an award (Photo: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Detention Officer has been recognized for her work.

Lieutenant Erica Patelos has been awarded the NC Jail Administrators’ Association’s (NCJAA) Detention Officer of the Year.

Lt. Patelos, as well as Chief Jailer Mike Fowler, attended the NCJAA Conference last week in Greensboro where she was presented with the prestigious award.

Detention professionals from all across the state were in attendance.