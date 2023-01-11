BEMC accepting scholarship applications for middle school UNC, NCSU basketball camp

BEMC is offering a basketball scholarship to UNC, NCSU camps (Photo: BEMC)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you have a middle school basketball star in your family, listen up!

Each year, North Carolina’s local electric cooperatives award full scholarships to local middle school students to attend summer collegiate basketball camps.

BEMC will select one middle school boy for a full scholarship to attend the Carolina Basketball School in Chapel Hill, and one middle school girl for a scholarship to attend at the Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Camp in Raleigh.

At both camps, campers will work closely with college basketball coaches and camp staff to develop fundamental skills that help the young athletes perform and excel both on and off the court. Campers will stay in dorms overnight during the camp sessions.

More than 50 scholarships will be awarded statewide.

To apply, students must be in the sixth or seventh grade during the 2023-2024 school year. Applications are accepted through March 31st.

For more information or to apply online, click HERE.