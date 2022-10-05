Bill Rogers appointed acting sheriff in Columbus County

Columbus County commissioners appoint Bill Rogers as acting sheriff on October 5, 2022 (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — During an emergency meeting on Wednesday afternoon, Columbus County commissioners appointed Bill Rogers as acting sheriff, following the suspension of Jody Greene.

This stems from racially-charged comments Greene allegedly made in 2019 while he was temporarily suspended from office pending a State Board of Elections inquiry concerning Greene’s residency.

These comments were recorded during a phone conversation with Greene. The SBI is investigating and also provided a copy of the audio recording to District Attorney Jon David.

On Monday, David called for Greene to resign.

On Tuesday, David filed a petition asking for Greene to be suspended from office, which a judge signed off on later that day. On Tuesday night, the Columbus County NAACP met to discuss the alleged remarks from Greene with the community.

Rogers just retired from the North Carolina Highway Patrol on Friday after a 22 year career. Before that, he worked at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Corrections.

