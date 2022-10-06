Bill Rogers sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff

Bill Rogers has been sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Department)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A day after appointing Bill Rogers as the acting sheriff of Columbus County, he has been officially sworn in.

This comes following the suspension of Jody Greene for racially-charged comments Greene allegedly made in 2019.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office met early Thursday morning to swear in Sheriff William “Bill” Rogers, with Clerk of Court Jess Hill administering the oaths of office while Sheriff Rogers’ family joined him in support.

Columbus County says citizens can be assured that business and patrols will carry on as normal now and in the future.