Bird Rescue in Castle Hayne looking for blankets, towels ahead of arctic blast

Some of the geese rescued by Skywatch Bird Rescue (Photo: Skywatch Bird Rescue)

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — A local bird rescue needs help from the community ahead of a massive arctic blast that is expected to hit the Cape Fear right before Christmas.

The nonprofit Skywatch Bird Rescue is looking for donations to help protect the birds from the cold after its washing machine just broke.

The organization posted a call to the community on Facebook Tuesday morning saying they are in immediate need of donations of towels, blankets, bathmats or floor mats, electric blankets, tarps and heaters.

The post also asks for help with the rescue’s laundry.

“If anyone has any of those items u can drop off, we appreciate it. We also need help with dirty laundry. Our washer is currently broken and we won’t be able to get our backup one switched out until this weekend, although we have a huge amount of prep work to do to protect the birds from the arctic front that will be on us all weekend bringing extreme cold temps, so we may not even get to switch out of the washer. If you’re local and can come by to take a bag of dirty laundry home, we really appreciate it!”

The Skywatch Bird Rescue is located at 3600 Lynn Ave, Castle Hayne.