‘Black Lives Do Matter’ exhibit opening Saturday at Cameron Art Museum

The Black Lives Do Matter art exhibit is being put on display at the Cameron Art Museum beginning this Saturday (Photo: CAM)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Nearly a month after a ‘Black Lives Do Matter’ art installation was removed from Jervay Park, the 18-letter exhibit is reappearing this Saturday at the Cameron Art Museum.

The display was temporarily installed in September of 2020 following protests over the death of George Floyd, but was taken down in December of 2022.

Visitors to the Cameron Art Museum will be able to see it once again from January 14th through May 28th.

The exhibit opening coincides with CAM Community Day, offering free admission to museum and events from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Greyson Davis and Black Lives Do Matter artists will offer a tour and discussion of the installation around 11:30 a.m..