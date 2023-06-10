Bladen County Animal Shelter to reduce adoption fees next week

(Photo: WWAY)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — According to the Bladen County, their animal shelter is nearing capacity, so in effort to make more room, the shelter is reducing their adoption fees June 12-16.

Dog adoption fees are $25-30 during the event, while cat adoption fees are $15. The fees include deworming, microchip, and vaccinations.

The Bladen County ANimal Shelter is located at 506 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown. For an appointment at the shelter, call 910-862-6918. You can see a list of their available pets here.