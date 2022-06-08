Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrest two after traffic stop finds drugs, guns and kidnapper

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Saturday June 4th , 2022, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team was conducting a Traffic Checking Station at the Intersection of NC 41 and NC 210 in Harrells North Carolina.

A vehicle operated by Maurice Johnson approached the checking station.

Deputies immediately detected the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

Deputies then searched the vehicle and located marijuana.

Deputies also located a firearm and crack cocaine on the passenger side where Steven Anthony Mclean was sitting.

Deputies learned that Mclean was wanted for Kidnapping, Assault by Pointing a Gun and Communicating Threats out of Lee County. Johnson was cited for Simple Possession of Marijuana and Driving While License Revoked.

Mclean was found to be a convicted felon and was charged with the following; Felony Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Firearm By Felon, Simple Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Mclean received a 56,000 Dollar secure bond.

Mclean was also served with the outstanding warrants from Lee County and received no bond on the charges of Kidnapping, Assault by Pointing a Gun, and Communicating Threats.