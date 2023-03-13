Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrest two following complaints of drug sales

Joseph Patrick O’Quinn and Scarlett Marie Barnes have been arrested (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people in Bladen County have been arrested for allegedly selling drugs.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says they received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 9000 block of NC Hwy 41 in the Bladenboro area over the past few months.

Following an investigation, Joseph Patrick O’Quinn of Bladenboro was arrested and charged with Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, among many other charges.

O’Quinn was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $200,000 bond.

Additional charges for O’Quinn are expected.

Scarlett Marie Barnes of Elizabethtown was also arrested and charged with Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, along with other charges.

Barnes was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $200,000 bond.