Blank Canvas Awareness Art hosting art show, workshop on dyslexia

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — A local nonprofit is holding an art show and workshop to raise awareness of dyslexia and other learning differences.

Blank Canvas Awareness Art (BCAA) curates one-of-a-kind art shows giving space for children and adults with learning differences to express their needs and strengths.

This year’s theme is “Show Your HeART.” You will find many forms of art from capturing performance art to 3D mix media, drawings, paintings, poetry, and photography.

The goal of the art show is to give a space to students to come together and to raise their self esteem. The secondary goal is to been to bring the community together with a fun event to raise awareness. BCAA also uses this opportunity to educate the public about the misconceptions of dyslexia and ADHD.

You can view the art show at the Art Council of Wilmington starting September 22nd-October 23rd. The reception will be at the Art Council Friday, September 29th 6-p.m.

Blank Canvas Awareness Art is also hosting a Literacy Extravaganza at the NHC Arboretum on Sunday, October 1st from 1-4 p.m. to kick off Dyslexia and ADHD Awareness month. This is a free event with interactive resources tables, a visit from Pete the Cat and a scavenger hunt.

There will also be a workshop in the Education Center, “The Nuts and Bolts of Dyslexia.” Teachers that attend with be entered into a raffle for a $30 gift card. The workshop is for parents, tutors, teachers and community members. Registration for the workshop is required, click here.