Blueprint Brunswick 2040: Residents see plans for next two decades

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The population in Brunswick County continues to grow, and leaders are looking ahead to the future.

“There’s going to be 100,000 people relocating here in the next 30 years and we have to accommodate that growth,” said Planning director Kirstie Dixon.

On Thursday, the county held an open house for the public to view plans and give feedback to plans for Blueprint Brunswick 2040, a comprehensive plan for land use and parks and recreation.

“The land use plan impacts both private and public development, it impacts where the county puts infrastructure, everything from parks to utilities,” Dixon said.

Dixon and Parks and Recreation director Aaron Perkins facilitated the open house, saying community input is an important piece of the overall plan.

“The biggest thing that I’ve heard from people tonight is greenway trails, the connectivity from North Myrtle Beach to New Hanover County. What access points as well as blueways, as well as indoor facility space,” Perkins said.

Southport resident Rich Sullivan attended the event with his wife, and feels the county has some good ideas.

“One of the things we’re interested in is bike trails and recreational access points, being able to bike through the county as opposed to having to drive because of the traffic and the parking,” Sullivan said. “So much easier to do it with a bike.”

The county is looking for more feedback in the form of emails and online comments as they continue to move forward.

“Next we sit back down with the consultants and start to kind of finalize the plans,” Perkins said.

You can view the plans and submit feedback here.