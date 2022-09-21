Board of Elections announce two Brunswick County voting location changes

Two Brunswick County voting locations have been changed (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you live in Brunswick County and plan to vote in the upcoming election, there are some changes you need to know.

The Brunswick County Board of Elections has announced the relocation of two voting spots around the county.

The Frying Pan precinct is no longer at Jennie’s Branch Baptist Church. It has been moved to the Shallotte Point Volunteer Fire Department.

The Leland 5th District Community Building is no longer the Leland precinct. It has been relocated to Lincoln Elementary School.

All affected voters will be notified by mail of the polling place changes.

Voters can check their registration to confirm their polling place HERE.