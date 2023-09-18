Board of Elections hosting Nat’l Voter Registration Day event throughout Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and the Brunswick County Board of Elections wants to make sure you are ready to head to the polls later this fall.

Representatives will be spread out around the county on Tuesday ready to help.

Brunswick County Board of Elections Director Sara LaVere said voters do not need to bring any documents with them to register on Tuesday. Voters will need to complete a voter registration form that must have their name, residential address, party choice and their Nc Drivers license number or last four of their social security number. The form also needs to be signed. The BOE representatives at each library will have forms for voters who want to get registered or need to update their voter registration.

A Brunswick County Board of Elections representative will be at each of the Brunswick County libraries on Tuesday at the following times:

Southwest Brunswick Branch Library, Carolina Shores 12pm – 2pm

Rourk Library, Shallotte 11am – 1pm

Harper Library, Southport 10am – 12pm

Barbee Library, Oak Island 10am – 12pm

Leland library 11am – 1pm

The Board of Elections is also hosting another Election Education Seminar on Thursday to discuss the Municipal election in November. This is the fifth seminar in their series that kicked off in April.

Municipal elections are held to elect local officials. Not all registered voters have a ballot to vote on in a Municipal election so attending this seminar either in-person or online will help a voter learn how to find out if they have a ballot. Voters can learn how to check their voter registration, learn why they should go to their correct precinct on election day and how to find their sample ballot. There are voter specific deadlines before every election and LaVere said they will talk about those as well such as the registration deadline and what to do if you miss it.

Community members can attend in person at the Commissioners Chambers, David Sandifer Administration Building, 30 Government Center Dr, Bolivia or register to attend online. Click here to register online. The presentation will provide voters with all the tools to ensure a smooth voting experience.

You can also find out more about the new Voter ID law and how it will impact this year’s election. Voters must present an acceptable ID when presenting to vote. LaVere said when they check-in, they will provide their name and address to the precinct official who will look them up in the voter registration database and once they confirm they have the correct voter’s registration up, they will ask the voter for a photo ID. LaVere said their precinct officials are trained to check that the ID is acceptable and meets the expiration requirements and then confirm the voter bears reasonable resemblance to the photo and the name on the ID is substantially equivalent to the name in the voter registration database. Click here to learn more.

The final seminar in the election education series will be on December 7 covering “certifying an election including the process, canvass, provisional ballots, audits, and voter history.