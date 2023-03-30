Brunswick Co. Board of Elections kicking off monthly election education series

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Board of Elections is kicking off a new monthly Election Education Series on Thursday to help residents understand more about the election process, voting questions, poll working opportunities and more.

The first seminar on Thursday will focus on an introduction to elections from understanding how the state and county boards are comprised/appointed to the local elections office staff, the types of elections, district lines and number of precincts, and how to find information you need to vote.

Brunswick County board of elections director Sara Lavere says they want Brunswick County to be a community of informed voters.

“Many people don’t think about voting until election season. We want to be proactive in providing pertinent and dependable information all year long. By being educated on the various processes and options available to voters, people can help their friends, family and neighbors understand how to vote. I think it is important that the public have a safe place to get reliable and accurate information,” Lavere said.

The first seminar is Thursday, May 30th from 5:30pm – 6:30pm. In person: Commissioners Chambers, David Sandifer Administration Building, 30 Government Center Dr NE, Bolivia. You can also join in via Zoom. Click here for the Zoom link. The event is free. For online registration, click here.

There will be additional seminars in April, June, July, August, September and December that will each focus on a different aspect of voting/elections that will provide the community with accurate election information and need to know info so that our community can be informed voters.

April 26 — Voter Registration (how to get registered, how to update/make changes, what to do with registration card, how we keep the voter rolls clean

June 15 – Accessible voting (Curbside, Verity Touch equipment, Voter assistance, other options such as Absentee by Mail)

July 12 – Absentee by Mail Voting (Deeper dive into the process)

August 16 – Voting equipment (what we use, how it is tested)

September 21 – Prepare to Vote (checking registration, finding polling location, sample ballots, One-stop Early Voting period)

December 7 – Certifying an Election (Process – Canvass, provisional ballots, audits, voter history)

Additionally, the Brunswick County Board of Elections has Poll Worker recruitment orientations beginning once a month in April as they gear up for the Municipal Election and think ahead to the 2024 elections.

On May 18th, the board of elections will be hosting its first Elections Expo. This will be an open house format with no formal presentation. This will be an opportunity for the community to meet the staff with a focus on some very specific areas that are of interest to the people in our county: Voter registration, What is on the ballot this coming election, Absentee by Mail voting, In-person voting and a look at the elections equipment.

For more information, click here.