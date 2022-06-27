Boat belonging to man last seen leaving Federal Point Yacht Club washes up in the Azores

Joseph Matthew Johnson (Photo: via Carolina Beach Police Department)

CAROLINA BEACHH, NC (WWAY) — Seven months after a man was last seen leaving from Federal Point Yacht Club marina on his 19-ft fishing boat, the boat washed ashore in São Jorge Island, Azores.

Portuguese authorities contacted the Carolina Beach Police Department after discovering the vessels hull number was registered to a 2006 Clearwater boat belonging to a Joseph Matthew Johnson, who was reported missing on November 27th, 2021 by a friend who arrived in town for prearranged fishing plans.

Johnson was not located.

Carolina Beach Police say the National Missing and Unidentified Persons database was key in aiding the Portuguese authorities in contacting the Carolina Beach Police Department about Johnson.

The Portuguese authorities are assisting the Carolina Beach Police Department in gathering any

evidence or information necessary to try and find the missing man.