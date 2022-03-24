Boating course for women hosted by U.S Coast Guard Auxiliary

(Photo: Pxfuel)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Saturday, April 16, 2022, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will provide a special one-day boating course for women that satisfies all state boating education requirements.

Any person born on or after January 1, 1988, must complete an approved boating safety course before operating a vessel with a motor of 10 hp or greater on North Carolina waters.

Even if not required by law to get the North Carolina boating license, many boaters take the boating safety course to save on their boat insurance.

Individuals who successfully complete the USCG Auxiliary “Boating America” (BA) course and exam are awarded U.S. Coast Guard certificates and cards.

Taught by certified USCG Auxiliary instructors, the USCG Boating America course applies to all recreational watercraft including powerboats, PWCs, sailboats and paddle craft.

The course covers general information about boats and maintenance, preparing for safe and enjoyable outings, navigation rules and aids to navigation, guidelines for operating your boat or PWC safely, what to do in case of boating emergencies, and state-specific laws and regulations you must follow.

The Course will be taught at the Ocean Events Center, 801 Ocean Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465, from 8:00am to 4:00pm on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Course fee is $35.00 per person or $30.00 for two or more attendees. You may pay by cash or check at the door, sorry no credit cards accepted.

Seating may be limited and all local COVID rules will be complied with.

To register, go to: CGAuxSafeBoating@ec.rr.com