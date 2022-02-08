Boiling Spring Lakes duo accused of multiple vehicle break-ins

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people faces charges after numerous vehicles were broken into in the Hawkeswater neighborhood in Leland over the weekend.

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Devin Herndon, 26, and Elizabeth Locke Treanor, 22, both of Boiling Spring Lakes.

They are each charged with 12 counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, 8 counts of misdemeanor larceny, larceny of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Herndon and Treanor were arrested. He remains under a $43,500 bond. Her bond is set at $40,000.

The sheriff’s office says stolen items include purses, wallets, cash and coins, eye glasses, medications, and a gun. No vehicles were damaged during the break-ins, investigators say.

Editor’s Note: A previously version of this story said Treanor’s bond was $43,500. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office updated the bond amount after our story was posted.