Boiling Spring Lakes restores streambeds damaged by Hurricane Florence in $2 million project

(STARNEWS) — More than three years after Hurricane Florence devastated Boiling Spring Lakes, officials say the city is finally coming close to recovering.

According to City Manager David Andrews, the city has cleared a major hurdle by obtaining an easement from the Army Corp of Engineers, which has held back their dam reconstruction efforts for the past two years.

“It’s major,” Andrews said. “We still have a lot of work to do and we’re still in recovery mode but we’re moving forward.”

