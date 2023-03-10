Bolivia Fire Department uses skills taught in recent training to extract car crash victim

A recent car crash in Brunswick County (Photo: Bolivia Fire Department)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Training proved to be very valuable in a recent response call by the Bolivia Fire Department.

Weeks after undergoing exercises to sharpen their extraction skills from bad accidents, the Department helped rescue a person in a Thursday evening crash.

Crews responded around 8:00 p.m. to a report of a vehicle hitting construction equipment on the Midway Road bridge closure.

The driver of the vehicle was trapped under the dash and crews were able to free the driver in just six minutes.

Crews attribute the fast extraction to their recent training practice.