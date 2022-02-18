Bridge work may impact boaters in Wrightsville Beach

Work will last through the fall

A portion of the safe span on the South Banks Channel Bridge has been complete (Photo: NCDOT)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Work on the South Banks Channel Bridge in Wrightsville Beach could impact boaters for the next several months.

According to a news release from Wrightsville Beach and the NC Department of Transportation, from now through the fall, repairs to preserve the bridge are taking place seven days a week. During this period, the clearance between the bridge and water will be reduced, meaning most boaters will need to use an alternate route.

The NCDOT says the contractor has taken the following precautions:

• Yellow safety ropes have been positioned and flagged on both the south and north outside columns of the bridge to prevent boaters from entering an area with cables for the safe span, which is temporary work platform underneath bridge

• Cables are being flagged along the safe span, which continues to be built

• Dawn to dusk hazard lights have been positioned across the bridge to provide nighttime awareness

• Two construction signs have been placed on both the south and north sides of the bridge alerting boaters of a low clearance and to use an alternate route

Sea Tow of Wrightsville Beach is warning boaters of the construction and the potential hazard, especially at night.

“After being on the water last night the cable is nearly invisible and the lights are also very dim be careful and pass this on,” Sea Tow wrote in a post on their Facebook page.

The NCDOT says these precautions will be reviewed often to ensure they are visible and working to alert the public of these changes.